Bre Tiesi Comes To Nick Cannon's Defense After LaNisha Cole Seemingly Disses His Parenting!

And the baby momma drama continues!

Bre Tiesi is now coming to Nick Cannon’s defense after LaNisha Cole seemingly slammed him for poor parenting! On Instagram on Monday, the upcoming Selling Sunset star posted a screenshot of a DM she received from a fan complementing the Wild ‘n Out star for making an effort to be present for his children’s special moments — such as posing for sweet Christmas photos with his 5-month-old, Legendary. Ch-ch-check out the ADORBZ family outing (below).

Super cute!

Addressing the fun family photos, one IG user praised the fact the rapper still makes an effort to spend quality time with his kids despite his time and energy being spread so thin. (As Perezcious readers know, he shares a total of 11 children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre, and LaNisha. Phew!) The fan wrote to the real estate agent:

“I love that he shows up for his kids. My kids dad doesn’t even send birthday cards or presents or Xmas gifts. Nothing. Dead beat a**hole.”

Pleased to finally see someone understand their family dynamic, Bre responded in her Story:

“THIS! Nick always shows up. Always present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person. We love u!”

Showing up and sending gifts are two very different things, though. We hope for his children’s sake that he’s able to be present enough so they can form a real connection. Just saying! The model continued to clap back at LaNisha’s comments by also sharing a Ralph Hattersley quote, reading:

“We make photographs to help us understand what our lives mean to us.”

Oof! Now that feels SUPER shady to us!!

As Perezcious readers know, these cryptic comments come after LaNisha put Nick on blast for posing for holiday photos with his other children but not showing up for “day in and day out” parenting of their newborn Onyx. At the time, she was seemingly reacting to an Abby De La Rosa post fans kept sending her. Just like Bre, the co-parents and their kids, Zillion, Zion, and Beautiful, posed for holiday photos to mark the occasion. Take a look:

Not wanting to be flooded with the photos of Nick’s other family, LaNisha politely asked fans to stop sending her the post while also slamming the Masked Singer host’s parenting style. She wrote:

“Thank you for the messages. It’s important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all. It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

Yeesh!

So far, LaNisha hasn’t reacted to Bre’s shady response yet, but it seems like a real catfight is upon us. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

