At Least It's Solid Food? Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Lunch In New Goop Video!

Gwyneth Paltrow gave fans a peek into her office – and her lunch – at Goop!

Recently, over on Instagram, the 51-year-old actress gave a tour of her workspace, showing off everything from the books she keeps “for inspiration” to the paintings from her loved ones and (obviously) the Goop products on her desk. But you know what automatically caught our eye? Her lunch! She’s actually having solid food for lunch!

Toward the end of the video, Gwyneth’s Goop kitchen gave her salmon teriyaki which seemed to have no rice but did have a salad on the side. It was served in what appeared to be a single-use plastic container – so you know many people came after her in the comments section for that since it goes against her brand’s sustainability philosophy! But beyond her plastic usage, we cannot believe she seems to be having more than just liquids for lunch! You can see the video (below):

You may recall that earlier this year Gwyneth was blasted for her controversial diet. She previously revealed she followed an extremely limited meal plan, in which she fasts all morning (except for coffee) before consuming bone broth most of the time for lunch:

“I do a nice intermittent fast [early in the day]. I usually eat something at about 12, and then in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days.”

Jeez. We’re all for living a healthy lifestyle, but this is very concerning…

So was Gwyneth hitting back at the controversy with this new video? Well, it seems like a possibility! Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Goop/Instagram]