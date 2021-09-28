Brian Laundrie’s Parents Deny Helping Him Escape Authorities After Gabby Petito’s Death

Questions are still swirling about Gabby Petito’s death, but right now it’s not a matter of what the answers are, but who has them.

Brian Laundrie almost certainly knows more about the situation, but of course, he conveniently went missing before speaking with law enforcement about the case. His parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, reported his disappearance on September 17, three days after he had left their home. Otherwise, they’ve stayed completely mum on the subject… despite many spectators’ belief that they know more than they’re letting on.

On Monday, the family’s lawyer vehemently denied that the Laundries are keeping any secrets regarding their son’s whereabouts. In a statement, Steven Bertolino expressed:

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him.”

One has to admit, if Brian really did leave the house without his wallet or phone — amid an ongoing investigation regarding his missing girlfriend — it’s ever so slightly shady that the Laundries didn’t alert authorities until three days after he left. And that’s aside from the confusing timeline surrounding the Mustang parked at their home, that the 23-year-old had allegedly taken to Carlton Reserve.

On top of all that, multiple neighbors claimed not to have seen Brian since September 10 (a day before Gabby was even reported missing), and that weekend the whole family allegedly went on a camping trip together, leading some observers to suggest his parents dropped him off in the wilderness somewhere before the media firestorm even began.

Unsurprisingly, the attorney attempted to shut down that line of thinking as well. He stated:

“The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”

For what it’s worth, Chris and Roberta have so far complied with the investigation, which included the FBI removing “boxes” of evidence from their home, later returning for more personal items to assist with DNA matching. In the latter case, Bertolino assured the public that his parents “provided the FBI with what they could.”

The FBI’s search efforts for Brian this week will reportedly be “scaled back and targeted based on intelligence,” according to North Port PD. Whether or not his parents are accomplices to his disappearance, this situation has undoubtedly caused them terrible strain. If Brian would emerge and cooperate with authorities, it would save everyone a lot of time, resources, and heartache.

