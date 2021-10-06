Brian Laundrie's Neighbors Are Cashing In BIG On Media Coverage Of The Gabby Petito Case

It’s a media circus outside Brian Laundrie‘s family home, and neighbors are cashing in!

Following orders from police telling journalists they’re no longer allowed to park on the street, those closest (literally) to the Laundries are renting out their lawns and driveways… to the tune of $3,500 a week in some cases! Never mind Gabby Petito was found dead and her boyfriend Brian is still at large, there’s money to be made!! *Major eye roll and vomit*

Reports claim the North Point, Florida neighbors have set up tents for the media, allowing them access to the internet, bathrooms, and chairs. And of course, driveways. As we touched on, cops have been trying to steer journalists away from Brian’s neighborhood by banning them from parking on the public road — so clearly that’s no longer an issue now.

You think the street would be pissed over all the people swarming, but apparently it’s just been another way to rake in the cash.

