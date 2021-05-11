Brielle Biermann Denies Ever Getting Plastic Surgery While Defending Her New Look!

Brielle Biermann is shutting down the gossip: no, she’s never had plastic surgery!

The reality TV star has been plagued with rumors for years now that she’s augmented her look by going under the knife, but on Sunday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, which featured a reunion of many Real Housewives kids, she attempted to address her changing appearance! While rehashing what it was like to grow up in the spotlight, Brielle took her moment to insist she was all natural!

Toward the end of the show, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter chimed in:

“Viewers think I’ve had a lot of plastic surgery.”

Obviously, the talk has been getting to her, as she expressed:

“They don’t realize that you look different when you’re 10 years old to 24. I hope I look f**king different!”

While most guests just laughed along, some looked notably uncomfortable at how to respond to the comment. LOLz! Andy Cohen, for his part, chimed in with:

“Classic!”

Of course, these conversations have been going on for years, and not just because Brielle’s gone through expected changes since she originally appeared on TV as a 13-year-old (contrary to the segment in which she said she was 10). Back in 2018, the star actually called out haters who accused her of plastic surgery, suggesting:

“My face is fat right now I’m thicker than I usually am can all of u seriously f**k off. It’s my face if I wanna get 37 surgeries on it I will!!”

So she wasn’t exactly saying no to any surgeries in the future! And in that same year, the influencer also announced she was getting lip fillers, writing on social media:

“Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more.”

But just a year later, she was ready to return to her more natural state, though things didn’t go exactly as planned. In 2019, the star announced:

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon. 2020 new year new me!”

But upon getting to the doctors office, she learned that her lips had become uneven after so many fillers:

“All the filler I had before made my lips uneven… so I had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and I couldn’t be happier. Still NO WHERE NEAR how there were before…”

A lot of the speculation over whether or not the Don’t Be Tardy alum has gone under the knife stems from the fact that her momma’s never been shy about getting a nip and tuck! In 2017, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star told E! News she had already had work done on her breasts and midsection, adding:

“I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so.”

As she should — her body, her rules! Two years prior, she’d faced scrutiny over whether or not she’d had a nose job, which she denied. While on Watch What Happens Live, Kim shut down a fan’s question, saying:

“I hear you, and I hear this all the time, but I want people to understand. I had a baby in 2011, one in ’12 and two in 2013. So I think the weight of all that…but I mean, no, I haven’t.”

Kim has also denied the fact that she’s ever done anything to her thighs, insisting treatments have only ever occurred on her breasts and midsection. Inneresting how both women are so adamant to shut down certain rumors, yet talk with such body positivity when admitting other work has been done.

Hear Brielle hash out her feelings about plastic surgery below (starting at 19:30)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Is there still a big enough stigma around plastic surgery that Brielle would feel the need to insist her changing body is strictly due to growing up? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

