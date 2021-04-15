Brielle Biermann 'Thankful' For Support Following Best Friend’s Death In Hit-And-Run

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Brielle Biermann has been mourning the death of her friend Ethan McCallister after he was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this month. The young man was just 28 years old. Now, the TV star is reaching out to family and friends via Instagram to thank all those who have shown her unending support in this difficult time.

Sharing photos from what appears to be Ethan’s memorial service, the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote on Wednesday:

“I am so thankful for my family and friends. thank you all for the kind messages… I’ve read them all. While losing Ethan has been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone thru, I am finding comfort knowing how much love and support I have.”

In the photos (below), the group is dressed in traditional black clothing, but the radiant smiles on their faces suggest leaning on one another these last few days has helped with the pain. Brielle and her friends even pose for duck selfies in the car in the last photo! Given the fact that McCallister was known for his “beautiful smile, constant jokes, cowboy boots and infamous shirts,” we think it’s only fitting those grieving his loss remembered him with some humor.

This sad funeral service comes shortly following the news Ethan passed away after being struck by what was believed to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The incident occurred at 3 a.m. between Piedmont Avenue and Lindbergh Drive in Atlanta. According to police who spoke with 11Alive, cops are still looking for the driver behind this deadly accident.

At the time of our initial reporting, 24-year-old Brielle’s mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann insisted she will “make sure justice is served” on behalf of Ethan, remembering him in an Instagram post:

“You were always the life of the party!! One of the most genuine kind hearted people I have ever known Always willing to help anyone anywhere.”

The 42-year-old also included a blurry snapshot of the suspected vehicle involved in the accident on her IG Story, urging followers with more information to reach out. Unfortunately, nothing seems to have amounted from that attempt (yet). But hopefully Atlanta police officers will be able to “make sure justice is served.”

This was also an especially devastating loss for the young reality star as Brielle claimed she and Ethan had yet to spend a weekend apart since the year began. In her heart-wrenching IG post revealing her close friend’s death, the TV personality asked:

“How am i supposed to go anywhere without you?”

So sad… We continue to think of all of Ethan’s friends and family as they grapple with this sudden and all too soon goodbye.

