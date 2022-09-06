Man Who Killed Brielle Biermann's BFF In Horrific Atlanta Hit-And-Run Sentenced To Prison

Justice has been served in a very tragic case.

Last April, Brielle Biermann lost her best friend, Ethan McCallister, in a horrific hit-and-run in Atlanta, Georgia at around 3 a.m. on a Saturday. He was just 28. Now the person responsible for his death has been sentenced to time behind bars.

Jessie Morris was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on August 11, 2021, at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as he arrived home on a flight from the Dominican Republic. The 31-year-old, seen in the mugshot (above), initially pleaded not guilty to three charges — homicide by vehicle in the first degree, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, and providing a false statement.

But now, a year after his initial arrest, new court filings obtained by the The US Sun, reveal he negotiated a deal in which he chose to plea guilty to the first and third charges. The second charge (hit and run resulting in serious injury or death) was merged, meaning the defendant admitted to an act that fulfills two separate offenses, allowing the lesser charge to be dropped.

Last month, Jessie was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison as a result of his guilty pleas, per the court filing. The first five years are set to be served in confinement while the remaining 10 will be on probation.

As we reported, Ethan was hit while walking on Piedmont Road near Lindbergh Drive in Atlanta in the early hours of April 3, 2021, police confirmed at the time. He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. As a result of the accident, police, Brielle, and her mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann asked for help identifying a suspect. While the celebs reached out to fans on social media for support, authorities released footage captured by an Uber driver’s dash camera which depicted a dark car speeding away from the site of the crash after the incident, leaving a trail of white smoke in its path. Another pedestrian could also be seen running to help Ethan. The driver, who wished to remain anonymous, told local reporters per The Sun:

“I was really shocked, and I was really scared, I was shaking. I just called 911.”

A police spokesperson also shared with the public:

“A witness at the scene supplied video from a dashcam that shows the suspect vehicle, a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, immediately after striking Mr. McCallister. The suspect vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed and nearly struck another pedestrian.”

Jeez.

A celebration of life was held to honor the 28-year-old in April. A GoFundMe page was also set up to support the family, raising $72K. The link is still live if you’d like to donate HERE. At the time of Ethan’s untimely death, his 25-year-old bestie took to Instagram to share her devastation. The Don’t Be Tardy alum emotionally wrote:

“Ethan…. i can’t believe I’m even writing this. I’m sick sick sick to my stomach. You are my happiness my joy my light in this very dark world.. the life of the party and the sweetest soul I’ve been blessed to know. You are my best friend. My heart. My everything. There will never be another you. Ever ever ever. You came into this world with 1 mission… make people smile. You were damn good at it too. There was never a moment i wasn’t laughing with you!!”

She also made it clear how attached at the hip they were, adding:

“We haven’t spent a weekend apart all year!!! How am i supposed to go anywhere without you? How am i supposed to laugh, smile, GO TO MIAMI OR DRINK 1942 WITHOUT YOU!? God i love you ethan. I really really do. I can’t wait to see you again.”

We cannot imagine how difficult this loss must have been for her and all of Ethan’s loved ones. We hope this prison sentence brings them a sense of healing as they continue to process their grief. R.I.P.

