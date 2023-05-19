Tom Sandoval Spotted At Bar With Mystery Woman Amid Raquel Leviss Breakup News!

Is Tom Sandoval already moving on from Raquel Leviss???

Just hours before the news of the controversial pair’s breakup dropped this week, the 40-year-old reality star was apparently caught getting cozy with a mystery woman at a hotel bar! Sarah Koefod revealed the jaw-dropping sighting in a video posted on TikTok Wednesday, saying:

“Last night I was actually out in Austin, Tex. where I live and I saw Tom with a mystery woman.”

As for what happened that night? She recalled she went to the Austin Proper Hotel with a friend and suddenly saw Sandoval “across the bar” wearing a hat and sunglasses inside. Apparently, he was trying to go unnoticed at the establishment — but clearly failed. When Sarah got up to go to the restroom, the social media user said, she took a video of him hanging out with the unidentified woman. She showed a screenshot from the clip of Sandoval sitting with the blonde-haired lady — whose face was blurred out. Sorry to those hoping to search for her online!

However, Sarah said she was able to track down the mystery woman’s Instagram at the time. She revealed a picture of the person’s dog that was at the hotel bar with her and Sandoval, adding:

“You’ll notice this little pomeranian that was sitting with them. It’s the woman’s dog. And I was actually able to find her Instagram, it was pretty easy. So here she is with the said pomeranian.”

The TikToker continued:

“And this was her Instagram with the dog last night at dinner once they were seated at the Peacock [restaurant inside the Austin Proper Hotel.]”

Unfortunately for fans dying of curiosity, Sarah didn’t reveal the woman’s identity. You can ch-ch-check out the entire video (below):

Of course, everyone wants to know what is going on now! Was this a date? Are they just friends? Who even is this mystery person in the first place? We have so many questions, and there are sadly no answers to them right now. But as we mentioned, this came around the time when reports revealed Raquel and Sandoval’s relationship was over. Not everyone is buying that though!

Ariana Madix revealed she doesn’t believe the breakup news, telling Andy Cohen on WWHL:

“I don’t buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house, like, four days ago. I just brought in the mail, saw it, put it on the table and walked away.”

Whoa! However, a source claimed to People that these two were “never” in a relationship to begin with — therefore, “there’s no split” between them:

“Tom and Raquel never put a label on their relationship to begin with. After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that’s where things still are.”

Whether or not you believe the reports, it seems Sandoval is not waiting around for Raquel to make up her mind about their relationship status — because he’s already hanging out with other women!

We’ll have to wait and see if more details about his mystery woman comes out. But what are your thoughts on the latest in Scandoval, Perezcious readers? Do you think Raquel and Sandoval are over? Would that stop him from meeting up with another woman?? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]