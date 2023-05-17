Britney Spears Has ‘Trauma From Touring,’ But She’ll Never Quit Making Music!

Britney Spears is not done singing just yet!

The Princess of Pop has rightfully been taking a break from the music industry ever since her conservatorship ended, only dipping her toe back in from time to time. So, naturally, many have been left wondering if she’ll ever perform again. According to an insider for Page Six on Tuesday, music is the Circus artist’s “pride and joy,” but she won’t be hitting the road anytime soon. They explained:

“Britney has trauma from touring. For so many years, she was handed grueling itineraries and made to perform — even before her conservatorship.”

Per the source, the pop star’s “breaking point came in 2018 when her Las Vegas residency was finally over but then her team decided to turn it into an international tour.”

As Perezcious readers may know, Britney’s first residency in Sin City, Britney: Piece of Me, ran for 248 shows between 2013 and 2017 and grossed $137.7 million. She then went on a 30-date tour in the US and Europe, even though all she wanted to do was relax. The confidant continued:

“She desperately needed a break after four years in Vegas and didn’t get one. And then they had the nerve to book a second Vegas residency right after.”

After the success of Britney: Piece of Me, the Grammy winner’s team set up a second residency, Britney: Domination, but it never came to fruition after the 41-year-old’s father, Jamie Spears (her conservator at the time), forced her to check into a mental health facility in 2019 — just weeks before it’s scheduled start date.

Two years later, the Toxic singer would finally get to open up in court about her 13 years in the legal arrangement. In her emotional speech, she said her dad and managers “should be in jail” for playing “a huge role in punishing” her when she “said no” to performances. An El Lay judge ultimately terminated the conservatorship in 2021, and she’s been in control of her life ever since.

Of course, this change has come with a lot of great things. She finally married her longtime lover, Sam Asghari. She also signed a $15 million book deal and released a duet with Elton John, Hold Me Closer, which became her first top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in over a decade. Incredible!

The mother of two has also displayed her love for singing and dancing on her social media pages, so it’s clearly something she can’t let go of forever. She just wants to do it on her own schedule this time! The insider dished:

“She still loves dancing and making music. She has talked about recording again and has gotten plenty of offers, some of which she’s turned down, but it’s all about timing and picking the right projects. She’s savvy like that.”

They continued:

“The beauty of Britney being free again is that she gets to call the shots for the first time in a very long time, and she’ll do it at her own pace.”

We want nothing more than for Britney to find joy and happiness moving forward after this very difficult time in her life. There’s no rush on returning and considering reports she’s still struggling to find her balance after the conservatorship, we’re happy to wait until she’s truly ready. She’s certainly earned this break!

