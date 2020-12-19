Pink Reveals She Fractured Her Ankle, Says She's Had Enough Of 'This Poop Sandwich Of A Year'

Enough, already, 2020!

It apparently isn’t enough that Pink has had to battle COVID-19 this year while also getting a staph infection, because the 41-year-old singer is now dealing with yet another medical issue: a recently fractured ankle!

On Friday night, the star took to Instagram to reveal that she’d recently injured the ankle while trying to run down the stairs at her hours to go see the Christmas star. And now, she’s laid up (and on crutches) for a while as the ankle injury unfortunately has to heal through the holidays! We get it, 2020! Stop coming for us!!

Pink made the reveal in her trademark whip-smart and sarcastic style, though it’s unclear exactly when the injury happened or how long she’s been able to recover from it so far. Still, she told this tale (below) about all that has happened to hear this year and what she may do next:

“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year! Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle! Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving. I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!”

LOLz!

You would think surviving COVID would be enough, right? And yet here we are, with yet another weird injury. By the way, along with the injury news, Pink shared the pic shown up top, face-covering and all. Hey, at least she’s being safe and smart (and funny) even while dealing with this little hang-up!

Love the attitude, but hate the injury! Ugh! Just goes to show how 2020 remains the s**ttiest year we can remember!

What about for y’all, Perezcious readers? Are you ready for 2020 to be OVER?! Has it been as weird and bad and unexpected for y’all as it has for so many of us and others around the world?!

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Pink/Instagram]