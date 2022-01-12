Did Britney Spears Shade Jamie Lynn's Book (Again)??? See The Evidence!

Could Britney Spears be clapping back at her sister’s memoir?

Jamie Lynn Spears’ new book Things I Should Have Said comes out next week, so in order to promote it, she appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday. In the interview, she touched on a few of the subjects — including her relationship with her ultra-famous older sister.

On Tuesday (after GMA teased the big interview), Brit posted a subtle message on Instagram that seemed to be directed at JL’s book promo. Accompanied by a picture of a typewriter, she wrote:

“Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

Not a direct attack on her little sis, but it definitely seems like a message to say ‘if you’re going to tell your version of the story, I’m going to tell mine.’ Which, frankly, we would LOVE to see!

We’re not surprised at the singer’s reference to Things I Should Have Said, because she’s done so plenty of times in the past. Shortly after the Nickelodeon alum announced the book (with a new title, as opposed to her sister’s lyric that was reportedly the original title) in October, Brit wrote on her IG:

“Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … ‘S**t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think.’ What do you guys think ????”

And before that, the 40-year-old shared:

“I’m writing a book about a girl⁣ who was murdered … yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use [sic] to know !!!! After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!! Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!!”

In fact, Britney even posted the same photo of her “mini typewriter” that same month. Though the caption has since been deleted, at the time she had written about how “humiliating” it is when “people you love” are “only available… when it’s convenient for them.” She added:

“This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???”

Despite all of this memoir shading and messages that seem directed at Jamie Lynn, the Sweet Magnolias star claimed total ignorance as to why Brit has a problem with her. She alleged that she “went out of [her] way” to help her sister during the conservatorship, and said:

“I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that, so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Hmm… seems to us like Britney is definitely trying to send Jamie Lynn a message, so if JL can’t interpret it, maybe she needs to do a better job of communicating with her sister. Meanwhile, we’ll keep crossing our fingers that Britney shares her side of the story soon!

