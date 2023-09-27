Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Is 'Struggling To Pay Her Bills' And Working As A Substitute Teacher: Report

Things apparently aren’t going so well for Lynne Spears.

According to a new report, the 68-year-old has been forced to take on a gig as a substitute teacher at a school in Kentwood, Louisiana in order to pay her bills.

Per DailyMail.com, Britney Spears‘ momma is being forced into substitute teaching because she is “struggling financially” right now. The part-time work at a local school in the Kentwood area is meant to “supplement her income,” that outlet noted on Tuesday. A source spoke about Lynne’s financial reality, saying:

“She is struggling to pay her bills, [so] she has already substituted for several classes at [a local school].”

Lynne still lives in a $2 million mansion built by her daughter back in 2001, per the outlet. But the substitute teaching comes amid new reports of another rift between her and the Toxic singer.

As that outlet notes, some of the financial concerns for Lynne may be an outstanding $660,000 attorney bill that came due after Britney’s conservatorship ended. In November of 2021, Lynne filed a petition with the court to have her daughter’s estate pay her massive attorney fee to lawyers Yasha Bronshteyn and Gladstone N. Jones III. However, in April of 2022, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart argued against Lynne’s petition in court, noting there is “no legal authority” backing the momma’s push to have Brit’s war chest pay her legal bills.

By October of 2022, Lynne withdrew that $660,000 claim amid apparent hopes that she could repair her relationship with her daughter. The source told the outlet about the current-day thoughts behind that move:

“This was the final nail in the coffin for Lynne. She could not fight with Britney anymore and she knew that asking her to pay her half-million dollar lawyer bill was not right, considering what Britney had been through. Not only that, but Lynne was really trying to repair her relationship with Britney. Taking more money from her was not the way to do it.”

Now, she’s trying to get back to work to cover those bills…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

