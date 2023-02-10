Britney Spears Claps Back At Intervention News -- As Hubby Sam Asghari Steps Out On Red Carpet!

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are pushing forward like usual amid reports of a failed intervention for the singer.

On Thursday night, the budding actor walked the red carpet alone in a matching black-and-red plaid jacket and pants for the premiere of Star Trek: Picard’s final season. He smiled for the cameras at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles but it appears he did not speak to any press — probably to avoid any questions about his wife! That said, he did greet the crowd in a video on his Instagram Story, teasing:

“They thought I was [Rob Kardashian].”

He seemed to be in good spirits with a massive smile while at the glitzy event, so hopefully that means everything was A-OK at home, too??

You can see a peek at his red carpet appearance (below) with more HERE!

Just hours after the sighting, the pop star took to her own IG account to address reports that her husband and manager had attempted to hold an intervention for her earlier this week as she reportedly struggles with mental health and substance abuse issues. She wrote:

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!!”

The 41-year-old singer went on to insist that things aren’t as they seem, noting:

“Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!”

The candid caption was posted alongside a graphic reading, “a state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency.” Take a look:

As we reported, there were plans to hold an intervention for Spears earlier this week. As TMZ sources put it, those in her inner circle have reportedly been worried for her after she stopped taking her regular medicine and instead began taking meds to “hype her up.” Her behavior has supposedly become erratic and volatile. A source for ET also claimed the Crossroads alum has “struggled with drugs over the years,” and things got so concerning this time around, her friends and family were hoping to get her help. (Though TMZ noted her estranged sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, father, Jamie Spears, and mother Lynne Spears, were not involved in the intervention). According to TMZ, the plan was for Britney to stay in a rental home for about two months where she would receive medical treatment and psychological counseling.

The intervention was supposed to happen on Tuesday, with Sam, Brit’s manager, an interventionist, and doctors ready to speak to the mother of two. But that day, nothing happened since the Toxic artist somehow caught wind of the plan and it was scrapped. Instead, she reportedly agreed to meet with a doctor on Wednesday afternoon and the appointment “went well.” As always, we want nothing but health and happiness for Britney. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

