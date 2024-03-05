Stormi Bree Could Be Meeting Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Daughters VERY 'Soon'!

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree really are getting serious!

The couple confirmed their rumored romance with a public kiss on the lips during a date in Australia on Sunday. And now it sounds like they’ll be taking another huge step in their relationship very soon! According to a source for Us Weekly on Monday, the Jonas Brothers star is prepared to introduce his girlfriend to his two young daughters in the near future! OMG! The insider shared:

“Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well. They haven’t used the love word yet, but they’ve been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks.”

The 33-year-old model “makes Joe really happy” and he is “excited about where things are going.”

As mentioned, one of the next big steps in their romance will include bringing the Disney Channel alum’s kids with ex-wife Sophie Turner into the picture — that’s Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. The confidant expressed:

“He hasn’t introduced his kids to Stormi yet, but if things continue going well like they have been, then he would definitely be open to them meeting sometime soon.”

Exciting!

We see no reason why things wouldn’t continue to progress positively. They’re starting to soft-launch the romance, so it seems like only a matter of time until Stormi meets the little ones! She has her own child, a girl named Gravity, with ex Lucky Blue Smith.

If you haven’t been following this love story, the Cake By The Ocean crooner was linked to the model in January when they were seen at an airport in Cabo San Lucas. They then jetted off to Aspen together for a romantic vacation before their sighting Down Under this week. This marks Joe’s first relationship since his messy divorce — and it comes after the Game of Thrones alum moved on with her new man, Peregrine Pearson. Wonder how Sophie feels about another women meeting the kids?! It’ll be new for the whole family!

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

