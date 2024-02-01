'Go Home Crying'?? Britney Spears SLAMS Justin Timberlake After His Apology Comment!

So much for bygones!

Britney Spears surprised us by getting all apologetic toward Justin Timberlake earlier this week. She praised his new music and seemed sincerely upset to have complicated his life with what she wrote in her memoir. And then he burned that bridge yet again…

On Wednesday night, JT performed in NYC and made his true feelings clear! He said to his audience in a now viral video:

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody.”

Yeah… And after Brit was so sweet to him? Well, no more Mr. Nice Gal! According to screengrabs, the Toxic singer posted — then quickly deleted — a sort of response to Justin’s lack of apology in which she said she wasn’t sorry either! She wrote as a caption on a photo of a basketball hoop:

“Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I’m not sorry!!!”

Britney Spears gagging that pussified bully as he deserves pic.twitter.com/druwt86I1n — Bruno (@brunolovesbrit) February 1, 2024

Ooh, going after his basketball skills again?!

Brit previously went hard in the paint on JT after he played his breakup anthem Cry Me A River last year — and introed it by saying, “No disrespect.” The pop star clearly felt like she was being shaded a bit there as she rebounded with:

“I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball and he would cry … no disrespect”

Seems like she knows his weak spot is back to hit him in it! Ouch!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram/Justin Timberlake/YouTube/WENN.]