Justin Timberlake Isn’t Getting ‘Sidetracked’ By All The Britney Spears ‘Negativity’ Amid His Comeback?!

Justin Timberlake is fighting an uphill battle against Britney Spears fans — but he’s not giving up.

Public opinion of the Cry Me A River singer hasn’t exactly been favorable in the wake of Britney’s memoir The Woman In Me, but he’s trying to keep his eyes on the prize: his musical comeback. On Thursday, an insider told Us Weekly:

“Justin hasn’t been letting the Britney fans get him down. He believes his music and performance will speak for itself and is looking forward to connecting with his fans from the stage again.”

Hmmm… Well, his music kind of already did speak for itself. Last week, he released Selfish as a fresh, new single off his upcoming album, and fans took it as an opportunity to stream Britney’s same-tilted song from 2011! How’s that for letting the music speak for itself??

He tried to not let that get him down, and a second source told the outlet he’s “very much on a path forward” and isn’t letting himself get “sidetracked by the negativity.” Uhhh… OK… But what about some of the negativity he contributes to?? Like saying he apologizes “to absolutely f**king nobody”??

The insider added:

“He’s so excited to be making music again and doing what he loves. He made sure everything was perfect before teasing the new album.”

OK, then, Justin. We’ll see when Everything I Thought It Was releases in March. Maybe a big boost from *NSYNC could help…

