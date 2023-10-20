Britney Spears Reveals How She Felt Seeing Ex Justin Timberlake Backstage At 2007 VMAs!

Britney Spears has more to say about her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me!

So much has come out from the book about her relationship with the 42-year-old singer before it hits bookshelves next week, with one of the biggest revelations being he got her pregnant in 2000 and then convinced her to have an abortion. After years of making everyone believe she cheated on him, there was also the reveal that he allegedly had been the one to cheat first. And we have since learned Justin dumped the 41-year-old pop sensation over text in 2002. Oof…

It’s been a lot to drop this past week! However, the bombshells about Justin aren’t over yet! We’re now getting a peek into what it was like for Britney when she saw her ex-boyfriend again years later at the MTV Music Video Awards.

According to Us Weekly, an insider confirmed that Britney opened up about her “comeback” performance at the award show in 2007. Shortly before performing Gimme More, she had run into Justin backstage at The Palms in Las Vegas. At the time, it had “been a while” since she had last seen him. Because while Britney was going through some personal struggles and trying to save her career, Justin was “at the top of his game in every way,” all thanks to his hit song SexyBack and album FutureSex/LoveSounds.

Looking back, Britney remembered the actor had a lot of “swagger” when she bumped into him backstage while she was super nervous about her performance. She recalled him being “so light” during the show” and “flirting with girls in the audience” as he sang. Talk about an awkward run-in, especially after everything she went through while dating him!

[Image via Nikki Nelson/ WENN, Almy Santiago/YouTube]