Justin Timberlake Admitted He 'Failed' Britney Spears In 2021 -- Will He Apologize Again?

Britney Spears certainly hasn’t held back when it comes to spilling all the tea about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, and, boy, does it make him look BAD!

First, there was the bombshell that he got the pop star knocked up in 2000 but then convinced her to get an abortion because he wasn’t ready to be a dad. She says she would have kept the pregnancy had it been solely up to her. (So much for his pro-choice quote aging well, right?)

Then we learned that after he pushed the narrative that the Toxic singer cheated on him in the Cry Me a River music video, he was accused of cheating first! Plus, there’s the latest revelation he broke up with Brit via a heart-wrenching text! It’s just so s**tty all around. And, so far, he’s kept his mouth shut!

With more and more tea spilling by the second, it makes us wonder if he’ll ever address all these latest allegations — and, more specifically, apologize for them!!

If he did, it wouldn’t be his first time owning up to his mistakes — though that is a rare occurrence for him. Back in 2021, the *NSYNC alum broke his silence when he finally apologized to his ex-girlfriend and Janet Jackson after taking heat for his past actions, which resurfaced thanks to the New York Times‘ documentary Framing Britney Spears.

In a lengthy Instagram statement at the time, he admitted he “failed” the Circus star and blamed it all on the industry “that condones misogyny and racism.” He wrote:

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

The Trolls voice actor continued to bash the music industry for these issues, adding:

“The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again. I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”

Hmm…

At the time, it was a pretty revolutionary statement. And in part because we never thought he’d apologize! Now though?? What about the fact he let the whole world think Britney’s infidelity was why they split — when he supposedly stepped out of the relationship first?? Looking back, his apology seems awfully vague!

Interestingly, someone close to the SexyBack crooner told The US Sun earlier this week that Justin’s likely to speak out — but not to apologize. Instead, they think the 42-year-old might be “forced” to “publicly dispute” the avid dancer’s “claims” (even though “that isn’t his style”). They explained:

“This is a difficult time and Justin’s usual strategy of just letting things blow over might not cut it, especially at this moment in his career when he’s really trying to get back into the game in a big way.”

Yeah, so, clapping back and apologizing are two very different things! We sure hope that if he does speak, it’s only to offer a big fat “sorry” to his ex. But what do U think he’ll do, tho?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

