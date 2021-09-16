Britney Spears Wants To Get Married ASAP!

Britney Spears can’t wait any longer!

As we all know, the pop star has been stuck under the restrictive control of a conservatorship for 13 years now. It’s been a long, difficult uphill journey to regain her freedom, but her legal battle to end the conservatorship has finally gained momentum. And now that things are moving more quickly, Brit clearly doesn’t want to waste another second.

Case in point: a source told People that the singer “wants to get married as soon as possible” to her fiancé Sam Asgahri, whom she has been dating for five years.

The insider added:

“She would love a beach ceremony at a tropical destination. It will be a small wedding.”

Awww. Sounds gorgeous! And just what Britney deserves — private, intimate, and perfect.

Regarding the recent engagement, the source dished:

“Sam proposed at her house, and she loves the ring. She is ecstatic.”

They shared that while the actual proposal was “still a surprise,” the 39-year-old did know “that the engagement was coming.” Which makes sense because it was one of the major goals she expressed during her wrenching court testimony in June.

As she detailed the various abuses she suffered under the conservatorship, she also listed the things that her conservators (namely, her dad Jamie Spears) had prevented her from doing all those years. She told the judge:

“I’d like for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car. … I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”

Shortly after that hearing, we saw the pair driving around town. And now, with Jamie tendering his resignation and moving to end the conservatorship for good, a wedding is officially on the horizon. (OMG, does this mean we’ll be hearing baby news soon???)

Another People source close to the situation claimed that the newly engaged couple could “get married whenever they want” — which echoes Jamie’s previous denials that he had ever stopped his daughter from tying the knot.

But the original source reasserted that in the past the conservatorship “made it clear that Sam was not allowed to marry Britney. Now with Jamie more out of the picture, Sam was finally able to propose.”

And thank goodness for that! We totally get them waiting until Jamie was on his way out to move forward — they wouldn’t want him involved in their plans together. (The Spears patriarch is reportedly helping with the prenup while he’s still conservator, though his camp has denied it.) And even if the momma of two teased that the proposal was “way overdue” shortly before deleting her Instagram, it was, in her own words, “definitely worth the wait.”

We’re just so glad that things are shaking out in Britney’s favor right now! We hope this wedding happens exactly when and how she wants it. Congrats again!

