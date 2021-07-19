Britney Spears Sings Along To Her 2001 Hit Lonely During Public Outing With Sam Asghari Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is letting off some steam by recalling one of the hits from very early on in her career!

The pop star and her boyfriend Sam Asghari were spotted this weekend driving around Los Angeles. And judging by one of Sam’s (quickly-deleted!) Instagram Stories posts, it’s clear the couple was feeling a bit nostalgic — and ready to send a very particular message to the world!

Though neither one of their faces is shown in the now-gone clip, it’s definitely Sam’s IG account, and it’s definitely Britney — complete with red nail polish and her small triangle tattoo visible near her thumb. Throughout the video, taken from what appears to be the passenger’s seat of the car while Britney drives, Sam can be seen shooting a song off the radio.

Even better is the track playing — Britney’s own Lonely, which was part of her 2001 chart-topping self-titled album. In the IG vid, she tells Sam the song is “one I wrote that I was proud of,” too, and later added, “I love this song.” While the video didn’t stay up on Asghari’s Instagram account for very long, enterprising fans still nevertheless managed to grab it and share pics and clips of the interesting look behind the scenes. As you can see (below), the singer did what was natural to her and REALLY got into it:

Other more technically-inclined fans made a BIG deal about Britney’s singing voice — as you can see by isolating it from the background music and noise (below):

Filtered Britney's vocals in Sam's latest video because… well… these are our first live vocals in ages! ???????????? #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/N3PTGbIn2z — Trace Adam (@TraceRemix) July 19, 2021

Wow!

Still other fans had plenty to say about the unexpected in-car performance on Twitter, too! Here are just a few of the major reactions to her nostalgic look back at an early point in her career:

“Britney driving her car alone with Sam today while singing to her own songs just made my life complete. The movement is working. #freebritney” “Lonely is one of my favorite Britney songs. Sam gets to ride shotgun listening to her sing along and talk about her music. I’m very jealous over here! Very very happy for her” “britney singing on sam’s live i’m peeing a little bit she sounds amazing” “Britney giving us a live performance of one of her greatest songs on Sam’s story!!!” “Britney fans (including myself) in actual tears over the 5 second insta story Sam posted then deleted of Britney singing while riding in a CAR WITH HIM yesterday… that’s all that’s the tweet”

Amazing!

Of course, as Britney fans will already know, the 39-year-old’s strong performance here was made all the more impactful by the lyrics she was singing as her 27-year-old boyfriend skillfully held the camera! Almost as if she was directly referencing her current conservatorship situation with the lyrics of a song 20 years old, Spears belted it out (below):

“Think of times / You made me cry / You had me so confused / I’m tired of trying / Leave behind this /What’s a girl to do?”

Very telling…

What do U make of her weekend excursion, Perezcious readers? And more specifically her song choice — especially in light of the current conservatorship battle she’s facing in the courts right now?! Sound OFF with your take on the pop star and her family drama down in the comments (below)…

