Did Britney Spears Just Confirm She's Watching Sister Jamie Lynn On I'm A Celebrity?!

Is Britney Spears tuning into the UK reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here each week to see her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears? It appears so, based on her latest social media post!

Last week, The Sun reported that the 41-year-old singer had “her team to install a system which allows her to catch up on I’m A Celebrity when she can.” And now it appears Britney has confirmed she is, in fact, watching the show! The pop sensation shared on Instagram a since-deleted video of a scene from The Aristocats, in which Marie is fighting with Berlioz. The male cat said in the brief clip:

“Well, she started it.”

However, Marie fired back that “ladies do not start fights, but they can finish them.” Hmm. In the caption of the post, Britney cryptically wrote:

“I never start fights but I can end them all !!!”

The Crossroads actress didn’t further explain the post. However, it’s hard not to think that this was a dig directed at Jamie Lynn given their tumultuous history. Not to mention that the Zoey 101 alum has been talking about Britney on I’m A Celebrity a lot despite an alleged ban from the songstress being in place. Most recently, Jamie spoke about her “complicated” relationship with Brit:

“Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, family’s fight. Listen, we just do it better than most. Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways. I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister.’”

The post from Britney seems to be a direct response to these comments about their fights. So it definitely appears the hitmaker is watching Jamie Lynn on the show! As for whether she’s happy about her sister’s remarks? We doubt it based on her past reactions to Jamie Lynn talking about their feud!

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was the post a response to Jamie Lynn? Or just another random post from Britney? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here/This Morning/YouTube]