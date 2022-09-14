Britney Spears Cries Before Wishing Sons A Happy Birthday Amid Tense Estrangement!

Always their momma…

Britney Spears may be feuding with her sons, Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, but she’s not above wishing them a happy birthday amid the tough time. On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to wish her and her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s kids great days as they both head into a new year.

Related: Britney Clarifies Xtina Comments After Sparking Body-Shaming Controversy!

If you didn’t know, Jayden’s birthday was on Monday and Sean Preston’s is today (Wednesday). Sharing throwback photos with her teenagers, Brit wrote in a joint post:

“Happy birthday Preston and Jayden !!! Love you both so much !!! These photos are from last year !!!”

Aw! So sweet, especially amid all the recent family drama! In the first photo, the pop star smiled for the camera alongside her oldest son, who was making a silly face. The second pic saw the three standing under an arch while wearing masks. Check them out!

An hour before her b-day post, Britney took to Instagram with a vulnerable video of her dancing while “bawling” on camera. Perhaps she was in her feels about being disconnected from her sons on their special day?? She wrote:

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera !!! It’s not a breakdown a**holes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now !!! Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more !!! Psss… bawling”

Awww!! We hate to see her upset!

Related: Prince William SLAMMED Over Public Treatment Of Princess Catherine!

But, of course, it’s no surprise Britney has a lot on her heart and mind these days. Earlier this month, Kevin revealed in a bombshell 60 Minutes Australia interview that their sons have decided to stop seeing their mother, in part due to her NSFW social media content, saying:

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her.”

The teens also didn’t attend her wedding to Sam Asghari. In the controversial conversation, Jayden broke his silence on his mother, claiming she “struggled” as a parent. The 40-year-old quickly clapped back, saying on the ‘gram:

“It deeply saddens me to know [Jayden’s] outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!”

She also tragically added:

“I used to have my kids at one point, way more than Kevin, but people don’t remember that part because they always focus on the negative. From when they were six to nine years old I had them 70 percent of the time and of course since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died. Like literally, I have no purpose anymore — they were my joy, they were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them. That was what I lived for. Then all of a sudden, they were gone, and it’s like did my heart just stopped beating. I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them to cut me off like that, I just don’t understand it.”

Oof. We cannot imagine how challenging this has been for her! Good of her for taking the high road and still wishing her sons a happy birthday, though! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]