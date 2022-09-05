Britney Spears Addresses Son Jayden & Slams Family In Shocking New Audio Message: 'I Didn't Do Anything Wrong'

Britney Spears is addressing her son, Jayden James Federline, and calling out her family in a shocking new audio message.

The Toxic singer took to Instagram early on Monday afternoon to call out Jayden, her dad Jamie Spears, her ex Kevin Federline, and others in a new audio post. The reply comes as an apparent response to K-Fed and Jayden sitting down with 60 Minutes Australia in a long interview that aired earlier this weekend.

Speaking calmly but with clear emotion in her voice, Britney started the 3-minute audio post with a bang. She referenced the troubling actions surrounding her conservatorship, calling out her dad and entertainment exec Robin Greenhill while saying:

“I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing. Maybe because I never have. I’m sure it is a little bit different and a touch lighter, me not being responsible for three 18-wheeler trucks with tour equipment and thousands of people to be responsible for on tour, and dad and Robin [Greenhill] in the corner of every room I’ve had to be in for the past 20 years.”

And she went on, calling out Jayden by name and slamming family members for their roles in her life:

“So Jayden, as you undermine my behavior, just like my whole family always has with, ‘I hope she gets better. I will pray for her.’ Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad 40 grand a month? Or is the reasoning behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?”

Speaking about coparenting and custody concerns with K-Fed, too, she went on for more in the message:

“I will say it. I sat in that kitchen and looked you straight in the eyes beautiful boy and said ‘how come I can’t see you guys anymore,’ or just see you guys more? I look forward to seeing you guys weekly. You said ‘momma, oh, it’ll change.’ You and your brother left me in that house always two hours early. Preston would sleep, and you would play the piano the whole time, and if I didn’t shower you guys with gifts, and have amazing food ready and play a mother f**king saint, it was still never good enough. That one time I asked you and looked you straight in your eyes, ‘I want to see you more,’ you called your dad, and I never saw you again. I didn’t do anything wrong, and I know I’m not perfect. But the love I’ve given you and how much I adore you and your diplomatic ways speaking like Paw-Paw, self entitled, ‘this can be fixed, I will see her when she’s better.’ Jayden, it was a miracle. I could even have a normal conversation when I got out of that place. You were just like my other family. You secretly loved looking at me as something was wrong with me.”

And the Baby One More Time singer wasn’t done there:

“I didn’t need a family hiding s**t in houses and whispering s**t behind my back. Feeling subconsciously guilty because I paid for every f**king thing in both homes. I needed unconditional love and support. But guess what? The whole twist of it all, which would have made a little bit more sense, I was in the greatest state I’d ever been. Because I was actually able to speak up 100% and say ‘no, it saddens me not one of you valued me as a person.’ You’ve witnessed me [sic] how my family has been to me and that’s all you know. Like I said, I feel you all secretly like to say something’s wrong with me.”

She finished with a flourish, adding this about her father’s role in her life, and the punishment she feels he should face in the future:

“Honestly, my dad needs to be in jail for the rest of his life. But like I said, God would not allow that to happen to me if a God existed. I don’t believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe anymore. I’m an atheist, y’all.”

Here is the full post, which is still live on Britney’s IG as of Sunday afternoon about a half-hour after it was first posted:

