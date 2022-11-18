Britney Spears Thought She Was Being Told Niece Maddie DIED In That ATV Accident: ‘I Lost My Mind’

Britney Spears recalled the moment she found out her niece Maddie was in a near-fatal ATV accident.

As you may recall, Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, was riding around in an ATV in 2017 when it flipped over and crashed into a pond. The then 9-year-old child had been submerged in the water for two minutes while strapped into the vehicle. In Jamie Lynn’s controversial memoir Things I Should Have Said, the actress recounted how “eerily blue” her daughter appeared when she was pulled from the pond and failed to respond to CPR. A firefighter at the scene eventually got a pulse, and she was airlifted to the hospital to receive medical attention. However, her condition still wasn’t stable. The Zoey 101 alum previously shared on the Better Together podcast:

“She wasn’t responding to anything and so it was not looking good for us. It was a worse case scenario. [A priest] went to put the oil on her and read the rites and she sat up and started kicking, and her hands started grabbing at all the things. That was our first sign that she was there.”

Thankfully, Maddie ended up surviving the crash. But for a minute there amid her medical scare, it turns out Britney believed her niece actually died! The 40-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to think back to the horrifying emergency in a since-deleted post. First, Britney remembered hearing the terrible news from her mother, Lynne Spears:

“She said Jamie Lynn said something happened … SILENCE … SILENCE … SILENCE !!! She wouldn’t tell me then she said it … she stopped breathing … we lost her!!!”

The Crossroads actress thought her mom meant Maddie passed away, and she understandably became upset and “started throwing things.” Britney continued:

“My mind was completely and absolutely gone … I lost my mind at that moment.”

We do not blame her for having that reaction after Lynne made it sound like her niece died! But as you know, that was not the case. In the midst of her grief, her brother, Bryan Spears, told her to “control” herself. She then “stood there crying” until she learned a couple of minutes later that Maddie “opened her eyes [and] could see.” The Womanizer artist added:

“Death is a mystery … We don’t understand it… My mind couldn’t process it.”

We could not imagine how heartbroken and upset Britney must have been in that moment. To go from thinking your family member just died, only to suddenly have to grasp she survived sounds crazy. Reactions? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram, WENN]