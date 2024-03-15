Brittany Cartwright Hit Her 'Breaking Point' With Jax Taylor After Realizing Marriage Was 'Not A Good Situation'

Brittany Cartwright just couldn’t handle Jax Taylor anymore!

While speaking to ET on Thursday at the premiere of her new show The Valley, the reality star revealed she and her husband were having marriage troubles for a long time before she ultimately called things off last month. And while she hasn’t said what caused the separation, the 35-year-old teased that fans can expect to see the drama play out on screen, sharing:

“Throughout the season, you’re going to see things here and there and then it just got worse once the cameras went down. I just kind of hit my breaking point and I can only take so much after nine years, you know?”

Oof. That couldn’t have been an easy decision to make with all their history!

Over with People, she elaborated:

“Once a woman hits her breaking point, it’s like ‘done.’ Something like clicked in my head, and I was like ‘I need to step away from this situation. This is not not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better.'”

But it sounds like troubles were brewing for a long time! While she wouldn’t go into specifics about what led to the breakup, she suggested it’s a lot of the same old behavior, telling ET:

“I don’t know how much I can give away right now but just like being put down constantly. Honestly, I deserve to be lifted up like the queen that I am.”

Nobody is worth settling for!

Interestingly, Brittany’s not sure yet how permanent this split will be. The Bravo personality said she’s open to reconciliation — and she’s given Jax a list of five things that would need to happen before she’d consider getting back together. Whoa. Unclear if he’s making any progress with the checklist or what it entails. For now, the momma is focused on their 2-year-old son, Cruz, noting:

“I go back and forth. I have my days where I’m like, of course, I would want to be [together again] — I have loved him and been through everything with him and stuck by his side through so much stuff. But how much can one person take, you know? At the end of the day, Cruz is the most important thing in my life and he is what matters.”

The good news — for her, at least — is that she already feels ten times better after moving into a rental home and getting some distance from her partner. She told People:

“I feel a little bit of relief. I needed this space.”

And just so everyone is clear, Cartwright stressed that relationship issues aren’t just for TV:

“If people actually have watched me over the years and know my personality, they would know this is not something I would do for our show. Like, I’m all about family. I’m all about marriage. I’ve been about that my entire life. […] So this is something real that I really needed to step back from.”

Jax feels similarly, sharing in his own chat with ET:

“I want to make it very clear that this is not a publicity stunt. I feel like this would be the most disgusting way to publicize your show, so I want to make that very clear, that’s not what’s going on here. People go through tough things in their marriage, we’re trying to figure things out a little bit. But it doesn’t stop us working together, we’re adults.”

Also, he told People that production of the series has been going on for a “very, very long time,” so it naturally documented that “there is some kind of something going on” in their relationship. While they’ve had “communication issues going on for a while now,” the bar owner revealed to ET they’re making it work for their son and promo for the new show, insisting:

“It doesn’t affect how we raise our child, it doesn’t affect our jobs — we’re a brand, we do things together, we’re adults. We just gotta work on marriage a little bit.”

The 44-year-old went on to confirm they’re doing what is “best for [their] family” because they have “been going through some things for a while now.” He seems more confident the couple will find their way back to each other, adding to People:

“We decided to take a little bit of a breather. I’m not sure what the future holds for this. But as of right now, this is just the best-case scenario, but this is not a publicity stunt.”

Explaining that they are continuing to see each other every day and work on their joint businesses, the controversial TV star went on:

“Nothing has really changed other than, we’re not sleeping in the same bed right now. […] We can still be together. We’re just kind of taking a breather.”

He seems more hopeful than Brittany at this point! He better be putting in the work to save the marriage and not just assuming his wife will come running back! Thoughts?! Share them in the comments (below)!

