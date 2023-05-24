Brittany Snow Reveals She Was 'Blindsided' By Divorce -- Says A Pitch Perfect Co-Star 'Nursed Me Back to Health'

Brittany Snow has had a devastating year, and she’s finally opening up about it!

As Perezcious readers know, the actress filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Tyler Stanaland, in January, four months after they split. The breakup came at the same time as his new series Selling the OC dropped on Netflix. During the show, it was revealed Tyler’s co-star Kayla Cardona had tried to kiss him several times. While he denied ever hooking up with her, he quickly sparked romance rumors with another real estate agent, Alex Hall, whom he was spotted getting cozy with amid his split. Not a great look!

Related: How Much Will Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Get If They Split?! A Prenup Explainer!



While speaking to Bustle about her new book, September Letters: Finding Strength and Connection in Sharing Our Stories, which she co-wrote with Jaspre Guest about mental health support and awareness, the Someone Great star seemingly referenced the split, saying on Tuesday:

“In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different.”

It wasn’t just the shocking breakup that weighed heavily on her heart, she revealed:

“A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think every thing I knew about mental health was tested.”

Jeez. That’s heartbreaking.

Related: Chrishell Stause & G Flip Got Their Wedding Vows Tattooed!

Brittany went on to praise her besties for sticking by her side through the challenging time, saying:

“Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for.”

It was an unnamed Pitch Perfect alum who helped the most at the very beginning, too! She shared:

“The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there. And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days. And it wasn’t the one that I thought was going to be able to do that, either.”

Wow! So amazing! Referencing her new book, the 37-year-old continued:

“I think that’s what’s really important about this book, knowing that a thing you can have in your toolkit is a community of friends that will just sit with you on the floor. They don’t need to give you advice. They don’t need to fix it for you. They just are there.”

This is just one of the reasons she’s so grateful for the musical franchise because “we really did get to become close friends, if not family,” which isn’t always the case for film sets. Such a great testament to the power of friendship! We’re so glad she had such a strong support system around her to help her grieve the loss of her marriage and grandmother. Sounds like she’s doing much better after this messy split! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Netflix & Movieclips/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]