Brooke Hogan Prepared To Lawyer Up Against 'Lies' From Hulk's Team!

Brooke Hogan is SO “done” with all the lies following Hulk’s death!

The 37-year-old sat down for an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, where she opened up about all the speculation and rumors she’s at the center of. She claimed she’s been trying her hardest to live “quietly and peacefully,” but can’t because she’s had to “constantly battle false claims.” In her words, she LOVES her father and has “forgiven” him for the “hurt” he’s caused her throughout the years. So when it comes to all the lies being spun at her expense, she has a clear message:

“Whoever is spinning the negative narrative about me trying to get ahead or discredit me, or whatever they’re trying to do … It’s so false it’s laughable. It’s making me mad, and it only tells me that their golden goose is gone.”

She continued:

“I relied on my father for nothing financially … and everybody else relied on him for a paycheck, and now that golden goose is gone. So I don’t know if I’m their emotional guilty punching bag, or if they are afraid of what I know, because I know a lot that I don’t talk about. It’s pathetic and it’s disgusting, to be honest. And I don’t really know who’s spinning these things.”

The mother of two specifically shot down one rumor about Hulk sending her gifts that she returned unopened, claiming he was not one to send gifts… Just flowers, which she never returned.

Brooke goes on to talk about her late father’s relationship with Sky Daily, who at the end of the day harbors no ill will towards. She did, however, reiterate that she did encouraged her father to NOT re-marry… Though that was only after he confided in her a few times about arguments he’d had with Sky, including about her Scientology connections.

As for whether she will be haunted by never putting her feud with her father to rest she dished:

“No, actually, because my dad knows how much I love him. My dad knows I would run through a burning building for him.”

She doubled down, claiming that she was the ONLY person he confided in before marrying Sky. She also claimed she did not like several of the people he surrounded himself with and didn’t want to be around them:

“He kind of gave me this sentiment of like, ‘Well I guess you have to live your life and I have to live mine.’ And that was kind of how it was left. It was almost like, ‘I love you, you love me, we have different beliefs and different opinions on things, but we’re good.’ Me and my dad are good.”

As far as her father’s will — and asking to be removed from it — Brooke explained:

“The biggest reason why I asked to be off the will is because I know my family.”

She claimed that she didn’t want to “fight” Sky, whose status with Scientology she’s currently unclear about. Then, without naming names, she added:

“I’ve seen how certain members of my family go after money, and I see how they fight over money, and how they turn on each other over money. And I said, ‘If and when my dad dies, this is going to be … a s**t show.’ And I want no part of it … All I want to do is be at the beach with my babies and my husband and do my own thing. Leave me alone.

When it comes to Hulk’s funeral which she did not attend, she once again voiced her belief Hulk didn’t like the “morbidity” of such ceremonies and wanted to be cremated and spread into the Gulf of Mexico. And it’s as simple as that.

Finally, she issued a stern warning for those continuing to spew lies:

“I just want to say that whatever representative from that camp continues to spew these lies, if they want to keep going, grab your best lawyers because I’m ready to go. Because I’m done with it. This is ridiculous. I know too much, I’ve been through too much, I’m not to be played with … Let the poor man go to heaven.”

You can watch her full interview (below):

Oof. What are YOUR thoughts? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Brooke Hogan/Instagram & Praise On TBN/YouTube]