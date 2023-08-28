Brooklyn Beckham Debuts New Buzz Cut -- And Fans Think He Looks Just Like David! LOOK!

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!

Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram on Sunday to promote his alcoholic beverage, Wesake — and it looks like it’s got him buzzed in more ways than one! LOLz!

That’s right, the 24-year-old debuted an eye-catching new buzz cut after donning his signature shaggy locks for years! While he didn’t caption the post, he showed off his arm tattoos in a white t-shirt as he looked intensely into the camera — and fans swear he looks just like daddy David Beckham!

In the comments section, pleased IG users hyped up the new look as they compared it to his father, who has also made the shaved hairstyle popular over the years:

“with that haircut = david 2.0” “The hair we’ve been waiting for” “Looks like David now. Very nice haircut” “Like father like son”

See (below):

Yeah, we can definitely see the resemblance! Just take a look at his pops (below)!

They’re almost twins now!

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz shared another glimpse at the hottie on Monday in an IG upload of her own, where she posed alongside the oldest Beckham child. Take a look:

Handsome!

What do YOU think of Brooklyn’s new ‘do, Perezcious readers? Does he look like David? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]