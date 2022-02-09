Alabama Barker Fires Back At Critics After Making TikTok With Shirtless Dad Travis Barker!

Alabama Barker is not letting the haters ruin her fun on TikTok!

The 16-year-old posted a video on the social media platform on Tuesday, telling everyone to “meet my dad” in the caption. She recorded her father Travis Barker drinking a green smoothie in their house as Kalan.FrFr and Bino Rideaux’s song Tell Me played. The clip then cuts to Alabama dancing along to the track. Ch-ch-check out the father-daughter duo (below):

The interaction, unfortunately, came with some hate from social media users. When one person called the song choice “strange” most likely due to the risqué lyrics, she did not hesitate to clap back, replying:

“Y’all do to fkin much stop trying to make s**t weird. Worry about yourself it’s old.”

However, it wasn’t all bad! Another person then commented on the drink that the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was consuming, saying:

“Got that avocado smoothie.”

To which Alabama simply responded:

“Nope.”

The online personality then went on to like a comment showing support for her bond with the musician, which read alongside two heart emojis:

“Princess + Rockstar dad = dynamic duo.”

Cute!

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like the comment bothered Alabama too much as she was later seen hanging out with her entire family to support her brother Landon Barker’s fashion show. According to Page Six, the teen was photographed with Travis, Kourtney Kardashian, Atiana De La Hoya, and Mason Disick sitting in the front row to watch the 18-year-old strut down the runway as he modeled the Amiri autumn/winter 2022 collection.

For the event, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum rocked a low-cut lace bodysuit, pairing it with a black cross choker, black jacket, and pumps. And it looks like she twinned with Alabama who also sported a similar lace bodysuit! Take a look (below):

For his part, Travis wore a black-and-blue checkered oversized sweater. And of course, the engaged couple couldn’t help but pack on the PDA with the Meet the Barkers star nibbling on Kourt’s ear at one point. Typical, Kravis! Ch-ch-check out some more photos HERE!

After the fam cheered on Landon, they headed to celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood to grab some dessert and celebrate the star of the night. In videos posted by Alabama on Instagram, it looks like they shared some ice cream that was topped with a giant sparkler. Take a look (below):

How fun!

It’s nice to see that Alabama isn’t letting the negative comments affect her time with her family! Reactions to the TikTok video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

