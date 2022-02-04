Victoria Beckham Has Eaten THE SAME MEAL Daily For The Last 25 Years!!

We could never!

David Beckham just revealed the craziest fact about his wife Victoria Beckham — she’s eaten the same meal for decades!! Whaaaat??

While chatting on the latest episode of the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, the former soccer player admitted that the Spice Girls star doesn’t like to spice up her food very much, dishing:

“I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years! She only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that.”

Hold up! That’s all she eats??

Related: Fans Get Spicy About Victoria Beckham’s VERY Full Lips On GMA

Surely, she must be eating something else throughout the day! But, apparently, the 47-year-old hasn’t switched up her main meal in years! Shockingly, the last time the 46-year-old can recall his wife eating anything other than fish and veggies was when she was pregnant… TEN YEARS AGO. He added:

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing. It was one of my favorite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since!”

Wow! She must have had serious cravings for something if she ventured out of her usual diet! The couple shares kids Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10. Unlike their momma, they don’t eat the same thing every day. Instead, the proud dad has taken an interest in cooking, he continued:

“It’s one of my biggest passions, along with wine now, I love to cook.”

Even when Victoria tries to help out, he refuses to let her! David explained:

“You know, I was in the kitchen the other day, cooking for the kids and Victoria was like, ‘Can I help? What can I do?’ and I was like, ‘Sit down, have a vodka and tonic, relax and be with the kids.’ This is what I love to do.”

Aww! That’s so sweet!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Addresses Rumor She’s Dating THIS Hunky Reality Star!

The athlete also enjoys making food for other loved ones, he noted:

“I love to cook for my parents, I love to cook for my friends, and I think it’s obviously come from my upbringing.”

He seems to be passing down the hobby to his oldest son, Brooklyn, too! The 22-year-old has posted many photos to Instagram showing off his kitchen skills as he preps meals for his fiancée, Nicola Peltz. Just take a look at his latest post (below)!

Impressive!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Could you eat the same thing all the time??

[Image via The View/Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]