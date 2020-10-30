Brooklyn Beckham Says He 'Can Not Wait' To 'Start A Family' With Nicola Peltz In Sweet Anniversary Tribute

Brooklyn Beckham is already thinking ahead to the future with Nicola Peltz, which he hopes includes babies!

Amid August speculation about the Bates Motel actress being pregnant, it seems children are definitely top of mind for the engaged couple. On Thursday, they celebrated their one-year anniversary with matching photos from the same sudsy photoshoot, and couldn’t help but get mushy about one day expanding their brood!

Related: Brooklyn Beckham Got THIS Body Part Of Nicola Peltz Tattooed On Himself!

Along with the intimate pics, Victoria and David Beckham‘s oldest son shared in an Instagram caption to his soon-to-be wife:

“Happy 1 year anniversary baby. I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you ❤️ love you so much ❤️❤️”

His fiancée clearly felt the same way, commenting back:

“i more than love you brooklyn”

Aww, so sweet!!

Take a look at their sultry series uploaded to IG (below):

Peltz also shared images from the same steamy shoot, in addition to writing:

“happy anniversary to the love of my life. i am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all. you have the most beautiful heart i’ve ever known and anyone in your life is lucky to be in it ❤️ i promise to always take care of you. i love you more everyday”

No mention of kids there, so let’s hope they’re on the same page!

Regardless of any babies to come, these two were obviously overflowing with love! However, we can’t say Beckham’s followers feel the same! Take a look at some of the harsh comments left for the pair!!

“Just 1 year and have you ever proposed to her? God, let’s see how many months this will last” “Engaged in less than a year and you just turned 21 ? #goodluck” “They’ll break up soon don’t worry.” “Why share such intimate moments?” “Why in the bath?? Just too much – less is more.” “Brooklyn thinks he and Nicola are going to be the next Posh and Becks. Lol, obviously not”

Someone else who isn’t exactly sure if things will last? Beckham’s ex, Lexy Panterra. The two dated in 2018 for about a year, so she’d know better than most if the now 21-year-old is actually as ready for marriage and fatherhood as he makes it seem.

Her consensus? A big ol’ no! The dancer told The Sun back in July:

“I was pretty shocked and confused when I heard he got engaged. It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature. I don’t know why he falls in love every few minutes. There is no consistency in his relationships. He has a new chick every month, so it’s surprising he would try to do this.”

Seems like Nicola made this British boy do a total 180… and only time will tell if that’s actually a good thing or not!

[Image via Nicola Peltz/Instagram.]