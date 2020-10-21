Bryce Hall Brawls With Restaurant Staff Over Alleged Vaping While Dining — Days After Reuniting With Addison Rae!

Can Bryce Hall go anywhere without causing trouble?!

The TikTok star and his crew were involved in an ugly brawl at a restaurant on Monday, and they’re (of course) claiming it wasn’t their fault! Violence broke out at Cinco Mexican restaurant near LAX after the 21-year-old and his buddies were allegedly told to stop vaping by a server, and thankfully for us, it was all caught on camera.

According to TMZ sources, the group was dining on the patio when Hall allegedly blew smoke in a staffer’s face after being asked to stop vaping. ICYMI, smoking is prohibited within 25 feet of any outdoor eating establishments or bars in Los Angeles County, i.e. it’s DEFINITELY not allowed to happen on the actual premises.

All hell broke loose after the diners were subsequently handed their check and asked to leave, with one insider claiming the crew jumped an employee when their server went inside to run Bryce’s credit card. The embattled social media star allegedly threw the first punch and continued to brawl until things were broken up.

One employee named Mr. Hall in their police report, with plans to press charges over claims they suffered a bruised face and a potentially broken hand (see the injuries HERE). The group exited before authorities arrived on the scene, but say they have witnesses and video to back up their side of the story.

So, how is Bryce defending his actions? Well, they allege the trouble only started when the influencer asked to get his credit card back after being told to leave by a manager, who apparently told him:

“No, get the f**k off the property.”

The TikToker accused the restaurant manager of grabbing him, attempting to drag him away, and kicking him in the genitals. But as we mentioned up top, it’s all on video! Or, some of it, at least. Give it a watch for yourself:

Twitter had a lot to say about this fight! Take a look at some of the hottest takes (below):

“Not Bryce Hall getting into a fight again. y’all man has so anger issues” “Why is this Bryce Hall person trending for fighting a waiter that’s risking his life in the middle of a pandemic just to keep his job?” “is bryce hall beating and putting a waiter in a chokehold because he can’t vape the tiktok version of a Karen?” “I don’t understand what the deal with Bryce Hall is. All I can see he has to offer is a neck and vape fumes.” “Y’all gotta stop making people like Bryce Hall famous. Being rude and violent to waiters, cleaners or customer service employees is very telling of someone’s character.” “How f**king entitled are these can you be??? That’s disgusting. It’s inconsiderate and ignorant to people who suffer from asthma and other respiratory problems. The fact he got physically violent bc staff asked him not to vape… yeah f**k Bryce Hall”

Hall made headlines late last week, too, after publicly reuniting with ex Addison Rae for the first time since their August split. The former couple was spotted grabbing dinner at the popular LA spot, Saddle Ranch, on Saturday night, seemingly for the first time since calling it quits.

They also collaborated on a new YouTube video for Addison’s channel, and again caused quite a stir after posting a TikTok together on Tuesday. With over 46 million views and counting, ch-ch-check it out:

We seriously wonder what she sees in him…

[Image via Bryce Hall/Instagram.]