Bachelorette Favorites Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum’s Split Was ‘A Long Time Coming’

While we understand the probability of finding lasting love on reality TV is slim to none, many had high hopes for this couple!

Sadly, late last week Bachelorette star Ashley Hebert and her husband J.P. Rosenbaum announced their decision to part ways after eight years of marriage. Now, we’re learning more about the troubled relationship, and how these two had apparently been struggling for some time.

The former couple sure went strong there for a while after meeting on the seventh season of The Bachelorette way back in 2011. And with nearly a full decade of marriage, the real estate broker and her now-estranged husband were one of the biggest success stories of the entire franchise.

But as a source noted when speaking about the split to People on Tuesday, things weren’t quite as simple behind the scenes as the outward portrayal may have led us all to believe:

“They have had issues for some time and as much as they wanted to make it work, they couldn’t. They are very different people, but they are great parents to their kids and that is their main focus now.”

That’s interesting, to say the least, considering the 35-year-old Hebert and her 43-year-old now-former partner had gotten on so strong, even renewing their vows during a trip to the Caribbean in 2018. Clearly, something must have changed along the way in one (or both) of them that eventually led to this.

For what it’s worth, they are still keen to co-parent their two children — son Fordham Rhys, 6, and daughter Essex Reese, 3 — as they now navigate divorce. As you’ll recall from our earlier reporting on their split, too, things appear to be remarkably amicable between the former reality TV stars.

The mom of two wrote as much on Instagram when announcing the split last week, sharing with the world:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, J.P. and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways. We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. We’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage. I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Very thoughtful, indeed.

It’s been a tough year for Bachelor Nation couples, as several high-profile pairs have split over the last ten months. That list includes Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, who had a particularly nasty (and scary) breakup involving restraining orders and stalking accusations.

Other seemingly-connected couples went their separate ways, too. Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen didn’t see eye-to-eye on important political issues and Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone fell apart fairly quickly after an unexpectedly successful Bachelor In Paradise run.

So it goes, we suppose. None of those splits involve children, so they are significantly less complicated than having Hebert and Rosenbaum disconnect their lives, of course.

Still, these are tough times in the reality TV romance world. Sending love and light to everybody who needs it right now!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]