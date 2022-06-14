K-Pop Shocker! BTS Announce SPLIT!

After nine long years together, K-Pop sensation BTS is DONE!

During their annual FESTA dinner video celebrating their success together, the South Korean boy band announced on Tuesday they are taking a “temporary hiatus.” Breaking into tears, members Jung Kook, 24, Jin, 29, RM, 27, V, 26, Suga, 29, J-Hope, 28, and Jimin, 26, revealed it was time for them to “grow” on their own. Group leader RM explained to fans:

“I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature.”

A classic reason for a split…

He added:

“You have to keep producing music and keep doing something.”

Jimin acknowledged that the band is going through a “rough patch” at the moment, but remained hopeful that they would join forces in the future:

“We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans. I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.”

V agreed, saying:

“Later when we gather again as a group that synergy will be like no other.”

J-Hope then chimed in, hoping fans wouldn’t see this announcement as a “negative thing,” musing:

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

SUGA even insisted that they’re “not” “disbanding.” But… it definitely seems like that! Plenty of boy bands have taken a break in the past – but they don’t always stay as close over the years. Some of us still have PTSD after One Direction‘s “hiatus,” originally meant to to last one year — has yet to see the group reunite.



For now, the K-Pop stars are ready to figure out their careers as solo acts, and some of them are well on their way. Jung Kook just released a solo track over the weekend and J-Hope was tapped as a headliner for Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival in July. It’ll be interesting to see how well they perform alone! Check out their bittersweet announcement (below):

