Kim Kardashian Says She Feels 'At Peace' With Pete Davidson AND Has Introduced Him To North West!

Pim is looking more and more serious!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for about six months now, but they’ve already been through a LOT. Namely, a harassment campaign at the hands of Kim’s ex, Kanye West. We wouldn’t have blamed either of them if the relationship fell apart under the strain, but instead, sources have indicated the couple are more devoted to each other than ever.

Related: Machine Gun Kelly Speaks Out About Pete’s Kanye West Drama!

The businesswoman herself confirmed as much in a recent interview tease with Robin Roberts for ABC News’ Kardashians special. Asked “how serious” her romance with Pete is, she responded:

​​”I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace.”

Aww!

The reality star really deserves that peace too, especially after everything she went through with Ye. Even before the messy breakup, the Kimye relationship saw a lot of chaos. Pete has experienced his fair share of romantic drama as well, but if these two have finally found solace with each other, so much the better.

.@KimKardashian tells @RobinRoberts "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them" when asked how serious her relationship with Pete Davidson is. #TheKardashians special premieres tomorrow 8/7c on @ABC and @Hulu. https://t.co/PtcWayeRFV pic.twitter.com/TKJTYX9BJg — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 6, 2022

And we knew the Saturday Night Live star had made a good impression on the family, but Kris Jenner confirmed it during the ABC interview. She told Robin:

“Pete’s great. He’s a really nice guy.”

Khloé Kardashian added:

“He just makes her laugh. And she laughs all the time.”

Perhaps even more importantly, the comedian seems to have bonded with at least one of Kim’s kids. That’s right, the momma made the HUGE step of introducing her new man to North West. TMZ spotted Pete and the eight-year-old cruising around in Scott Disick’s neighborhood in a pink, electric MOKE car (you can check out the pics HERE). The outlet reported that Penelope Disick also attended the ride along, so it was a true family affair!

Related: PLUS, Kim Recently Met Pete’s Grandparents On Staten Island!!!

Given these major developments, it’s no wonder that an Entertainment Tonight source dished that Pim are completely “enamored with each other” and that they “are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further.”

Now that the Ye drama has died down a bit, it seems like a good time to slowly integrate Pete with the kids — we just hope seeing them together won’t set the rapper off again. Her four children are Kim’s top priority as well, according to the ET insider:

“She is mostly concerned about her kids being privy to hearing about things, and having to potentially experience negativity by extension. She just wants everyone to move on, be happy and to co-parent in a healthy way.”

Yep, family is the most important thing. But so is Kim’s happiness, so we really hope things continue to be smooth sailing for her and Pete! We continue to wish them all the best!

[Image via ABC/NBC/YouTube, North West/TikTok]