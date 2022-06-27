Hollywood Wants A Piece Of Johnny Depp's Attorney Camille Vasquez -- What She Plans To Do Next!

Camille Vasquez is a hot commodity these days!

As her client Johnny Depp reinvents his life after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, she too has a plethora of opportunities ahead of her! According to TMZ, the high-profile lawyer is in high demand ever since dominating in the courtroom — but it’s not just the legal world that wants a piece of her!

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told the outlet that Camille is considered a “big get” for a bunch of Hollywood execs. Seeing as she’s gained so much attention and popularity while heading up Depp’s case, agents and network execs have all kinds of plans for her future! She’s now chatting about the possibility of broadcasting roles, speaking engagements, branding opportunities, and even starting her own production company. Whoa!

Just like Amber, she’s also considering the idea of writing a book! We bet that would be a big hit, especially if it has to do with the trial! She’s already tested the waters with a cover story, why not expand her thoughts even more in a fully-fledged page-turner!?

Interestingly, despite being promoted to partner at her law firm, Brown Rudnick, after winning the case, Camille is also being courted by many major law firms around the country — and she’s seemingly strongly considering a move! According to insiders, at least four big law firms are vying for her attention. She was spotted on Wednesday in New York City chatting up with a managing partner at one of those offices. That would be a sad loss for her OG firm, which she only started working for in 2018!

The 37-year-old, who also was just hailed “Wonder Woman” for helping to save a sick passenger mid-flight, is seemingly not losing sight of what gained her all this fame in the first place. Now that her most controversial case to date is done (pending a possible appeal), she’s looking to add another high-profile case to her roster! Apparently, the attorney is interested in a well-known client who’s about to go to trial. Hmm. Who could that be?!

We’ll have to wait and see what happens there! For now, Camille has jetted off to London to spend some time with her boyfriend, Edward Owen. She’s expected to celebrate her upcoming birthday with him, too. While across the pond, she’s planning to meet up with Johnny, who has been touring around the area. That’ll be a fun reunion for them! Perhaps the actor will have some advice for her as she dips her toes into the limelight.

What do U think she’ll do next, Perezcious readers?! Would you be interested in a book or TV show? Or would you rather see her tackle another big case? Let us know (below)!

