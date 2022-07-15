Camille Vasquez Introduces Her British Executive Boyfriend To Johnny Depp At Concert

It looks like Johnny Depp reunited with his powerhouse attorney Camille Vasquez — and she brought someone special in her life along for the ride.

On Monday, the 38-year-old was spotted introducing her boyfriend, Edward Owen, to Johnny while they caught up backstage at one of his concerts with guitarist Jeff Beck in Prague. The group seemed to be in good spirits as they were captured smiling, laughing, and joking around. At one point, the actor even pulled Edward in for an embrace. You can ch-ch-check out the viral moment HERE.

It’s pretty clear that Camille and Johnny have formed a friendship ever since she helped him win his defamation trial against Amber Heard. However, many fans initially believed the pair might have started a secret relationship after watching their interactions throughout the six-week trial. Sources told People that the rumors were “entirely, 100 percent, unequivocally untrue.” She also corroborated the statement, saying:

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

As for why she was seen with her arms around him often? Camille added:

“I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.”

And obviously, Camille is involved with someone now — and it seems pretty serious, at least enough to introduce the business executive to her client. Reactions to the reunion, Perezcious readers?

