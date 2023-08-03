Tori Spelling Living In An RV With Her Kids?! Source Says She's 'Struggling Monetarily' Amid Mold Issues & Marriage Troubles!

Tori Spelling is having a hell of a time…

As we’ve been following, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and her 5 kids with estranged hubby Dean McDermott have been displaced for weeks after discovering their rental home was infested with a serious mold problem that was making them all severely sick. After a trip to Urgent Care with her sons Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, in May, she realized something was amiss and had the home inspected, only to learn it was “a health hazard and not live able.”

The timing couldn’t be worse, either, since shortly after they discovered this problem, Dean announced his intentions to seek a divorce (though he quickly deleted the post). Now, Tori and her children have been couch hopping at friends’ homes — and they even spent some time at a reported $100-a-night motel in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, they haven’t seen the light at the end of the tunnel yet…

It now appears like Tori’s running out of places to crash, so she’s taken her brood on the road!

Tori and the kids were spotted at a campground in Ventura County on Wednesday in images obtained by DailyMail.com. Per the outlet, she was spotted behind the wheel of a Sunseeker E450 RV. Once she pulled into a campground, she and the kids unloaded camping chairs, a cooler, a stove, a pop-up table, and even a rug to cover up the dusty ground! Fancy!

Oh, and get this! Tori was wearing a very noteworthy shirt! The 50-year-old donned a green sweatshirt that read “Compassion” and “Don’t leave the home without it.” It’s like she knows haters are gonna have thoughts on this living situation! And maybe she’s even sending a message to her the Chopped Canada star, who doesn’t appear to be roughing it with the fam.

Later, the Scary Movie star was seen with her daughter Stella in a local Walmart stocking up on supplies. During another sighting, the family was parked alongside a beach — where she was seen scolding some of her kids for getting too close to the edge of a cliff and talking to a California Parks Deputy (though she was all smiles, so there likely wasn’t a problem), per an eyewitness. Take a look at the fam’s humble abode HERE.

Seems like they’ve really come on hard times if they’ve resorted to RV life! And now an ET source is confirming such. On Wednesday, the insider revealed the family is currently staying in an RV, but it’s not exactly what it seems:

“Tori is staying in an RV with her kids as a mini vacation rather than a living situation, but her financial troubles are real.”

What a fun vacay! Though we’d imagine it’d be even better and more relaxing if they knew they had a home to go back to! But it sounds like she’s going to have a difficult time finding a rental she can afford, the confidant elaborated:

“Tori has been struggling monetarily speaking. The mold situation is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great. Tori is doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids.”

So stressful!!!

Dean better be helping them figure this out! As of now, it’s unclear where he is staying amid this ordeal. Aside from money problems, the momma has also been having a hard time finding a realtor who will take her request to find short-term rental seriously (and not mock her current predicament), and with summer coming to an end soon, we bet she’s eager to find a place to settle down before school starts again! Our hearts certainly go out to her right now.

But, for what it’s worth, her kids seem to be in good spirits during this glamping trip! They deserve a bit of fun after all this family drama! Let’s just hope they won’t be stuck in the RV for too long! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

