Tori Spelling Checks Out Of Cheap Motel -- But She's Not Headed Home To Dean McDermott Either!

Well, that was quick! Tori Spelling and her brood are already on the move again!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her five children were spotted at a $100-per-night motel earlier this week in California amid Tori’s reported marriage problems with Dean McDermott. The stay supposedly had nothing to do with the divorce speculation — and everything to do with a mold infestation at their longtime rental, which was causing them all to be incredibly sick for years. Then again, we first heard about that mold issue months ago. And Tori has never seemed willing to admit her marriage was over. So who knows what it was really about?

In any case, after just a few nights in the cheap lodging, the family is already relocating again!

But they’re not going home! A source for People on Wednesday spilled the tea:

“Tori isn’t staying at a motel. She’s staying with a friend.”

Sounds like a more comfortable solution! While the source somewhat implied the kids are with the True Tori alum, their whereabouts are a bit unclear at this time.

As mentioned, Tori and her kids were spotted by paparazzi leaving a motel with several bags over the weekend. Meanwhile, Dean was seen moving his stuff into storage. Considering the Canadian actor recently went viral for posting and then deleting a divorce announcement, this housing situation sure seemed like a bad sign for the relationship! But insiders are working overtime trying to push the narrative that nothing is the matter with the couple. Sources told Us Weekly earlier this week:

“Tori and Dean are doing really good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation.”

On the reason for the temporary residence, they added:

“They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house. Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that.”

That said, other insiders have claimed the Chopped Canada star is serious about splitting from his wife, so, who knows what’s up?!

As mentioned, back in May, the actress revealed her kids had been suffering from extreme health issues, like high fevers and hemiplegic migraines. She thought they were getting sick at school, but when she realized they were “at home sick more than being in school” she reassessed the issue and made a shocking discovery just one week later. Taking to Instagram, she revealed they found a “next-level” mold problem that had been “slowly killing” them all. Yikes! At the time of the discovery, she asked for assistance in finding a lawyer who might be adept at handling these kinds of cases.

So it’s really not shocking to hear they needed to leave the home for their well-being. It’s just the timing of everything that makes it a bit sus. Why didn’t they get out earlier? Why wait until after a divorce announcement? Hmm?

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

