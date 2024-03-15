Cara Delevingne Reveals Her Beloved Cats Died In House Fire

This is horrible!

When we learned Cara Delevingne‘s $7 million historic mansion burned down on Friday morning, it was certainly upsetting. We initially thought because no one was reported with more than minor injuries, everything would eventually be OK. We didn’t know something irreplaceable was taken…

After the tragedy, Cara took to her Instagram Stories to post her feelings. And the first thing she put up was all about her cats. The Valerian star posted a photo of the beloved felines with the message:

“My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have.”

Since the message was over a pic of her pets, fans took this as heartbreaking confirmation they were in the house — and were killed in the massive fire that completely destroyed the building.

Cara also shared a video of the many fire trucks lined up on her street. Nearly 100 firefighters struggled to put out the fire for over two and a half hours. And the supermodel wanted them to know she was grateful for how hard they fought, writing:

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help…”

Such an unbelievable tragedy. Cara was not home at the time of the incident. Heartbreakingly enough, we’re not even sure of the last time she saw her pets. Devastating.

#RIP to Cara’s sweet little ones…

[Image via Cara Delevingne/Instagram.]