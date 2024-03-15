Woman Accidentally Glimpses Parents' Sweet Texts To Each Other -- And They Become A Viral Sensation!

Prepare to swoon, Perezcious readers!

A TikToker named Piper Phillips went viral this month when she accidentally got a peek at her parents’ text messages to each other while flying home from her grandparents’ place in Florida. And you guys, this text exchange is too cute!

In the 8-second video, Piper recorded her mom Verena’s phone screen that showed her father Rob asking:

“Would you like an iced oat milk latte waiting for you in the car when I pick you up?”

To which Verena replied:

“You are so sweet.”

Awww!!! Piper had the perfect words to summarize the sweet conversation, “To be loved is to be known.” So true! This man knows exactly what his wife will want and is ready with it — not even needing to be told! If your man isn’t treating you like this, what the heck are you doing?? Watch the video (below):

Love this! Since posting, the heartwarming clip has gained over 7.6 million views, more than 527,400 likes, and thousands of comments from social media users who are in awe of the love between Rob and Verena. Check out some of the reactions (below):

“To be loved is to be known- I felt that” “Robert passed the vibe check” “Aww Robert what a good man!” “No but like why am I crying” “This, or nothing! Don’t settle ladies” “Sometimes the littlest thing is so big. Love this” “That’s the kind of love I’m looking for” “She’s got a good one!”

Verena certainly did! In an interview with People on Thursday, Piper said of this touching moment between her parents, who are about to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in August (!!!):

“It was just the little thing of him anticipating her needs and wants, knowing that her habits are getting a coffee when she lands after a long flight. Knowing a person so well is just such a true form of love.”

And this wasn’t just a one-time thing, either! The social media personality noted Rob and Verena have never been shy about doing little romantic gestures for each other throughout their marriage. For instance, Piper shared that her mom is always in the audience when her dad — who plays the drums as a side job — performs with his band. In fact, she often brings her friends along to support him. Piper said:

“They’ll be dancing out on the floor, even though my mom has heard these songs a billion times. It’s so cute to see both of them support each other equally.”

Amazing!!

Cheers to Rob and Verena on almost 25 years of marriage! We’re glad that they still seem to be so in love decades later! Reactions? Drop them in the comments below!

