Selena Gomez Shares The Sweet Significance Behind Her & Cara Delevingne’s New Matching Tattoos

Selena Gomez gave some insight on her latest ink!

As we previously reported, the Disney Channel alum recently got a beautiful matching tattoo with her bestie, Cara Delevingne. During an appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan on Monday, she explained the significance of their new rose art.

The Bad Liar singer shared:

“It means a couple of different things. But me and Cara, one of my best friends I’ve known for — I was maybe 16 when I met her. And she calls me Rosebud, so it’s a nickname. And I’ve always wanted a rose and now I got one, and I love it.”

The pop star also gave a shout-out to her go-to tattoo parlor, New York’s Bang Bang Tattoo. Artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy, who has inked several of Selena’s tats, posted the gorgeous watercolor roses to his Instagram, captioning his snap of the model’s ribcage:

“Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos– thanks for always trusting me Cara. fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever.”

Elsewhere in the clip, the 29-year-old dished about the “multiple” matching tats she has with “people who’ve left a significant mark on my life,” including Julia Michaels, mom Mandy Teefey, and other “best friends.”

Ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

