Cardi B Jokes With Andy Cohen About Mic Throwing Incident!

Cardi B is making light of her mic throwing incident!

While making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, the 30-year-old was asked by host Andy Cohen what her Real Housewives tagline would be if she were on the show. While giving a cheeky glance to the camera, it seemed like the Bodak Yellow rapper had already put a lot of thought into this, as she said:

“The only thing I throw harder than mics is shade.”

LOLz!! Perfect!

Related: Cardi B Mic Thrown At Fan In Las Vegas Sold For HOW MUCH On eBay?!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Cardi B unveils her Housewives tagline: "The only thing I throw harder than mics is shade!" ???? @iamcardib @Andy #WWHL pic.twitter.com/faFEitMCYy — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 12, 2023

As we previously reported, the Up rapper got into some trouble over the summer during a performance at Drai’s Beachclub in Vegas. She asked to have water thrown on her — but one audience member threw a cup with ice! After months of fans throwing things at artists onstage, Cardi made it clear she was NOT the one to mess with. She leaned back and stopped her performance, throwing her microphone down into the crowd super hard.

At the time, it was up in the air about whether she’d face any charges or not, as the Los Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the issue, but by the time it was all over they confirmed she wasn’t going to be in any legal trouble. Looks like she’s just laughing it off now!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via WWHL/YouTube/Andrea Rojas/POP NATION/TMX/MEGA]