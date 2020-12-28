Cardi B Declares She's Finally 'Free' After Settling Lawsuit From Ex-Manager

Cardi B’s feeling good today after settling a two-year lawsuit from her former manager Klenord “Shaft” Raphael. According to AllHipHop, court docs show the legal matters were dismissed with prejudice, meaning neither party can sue each other over this dispute again! They also agreed to cover their own legal fees.

On Sunday, the rapper tweeted victoriously:

“Feels good to be free”

As we’ve previously reported, back in 2018, the WAP singer was sued for $10 million by ex-manager. He claimed he was the reason for the young superstar’s success and deserved a cut of the money she earned, with his team saying at the time of filing his suit:

“Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image. While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint. Shaft is confident that his lawsuit will validate his conduct and substantiate his legal claims.”

The New York native, who’s real name is Belcalis Almanzar, fired back with a $15 million countersuit, alleging Shaft and his staff had stolen thousands without her knowledge. Her attorney retorted:

“[They helped] themselves to the ‘Bank of Almanzar’ [taking] up to $15,000 without Cardi’s knowledge”

The suit also stated that the manager had taken more than his fair share of profits to begin with by setting up two companies, WorldStar and KSR, to pull more money into his pocket. Initially getting a 20 percent managerial fee, in one deal, the slimy businessman allegedly took more than 50 percent of royalties from the musician’s work with Atlantic Records. Yikes!

We’re so happy to see this ordeal end positively for the 28-year-old. It’s high time female musicians get to reap the benefits of their hard work and free themselves from the ties of sleazy men within this industry. What a great Christmas miracle for Cardi!

