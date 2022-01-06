Cardi B Flaunts 'Mustache' In Hilarious NSFW Instagram Story!

LMFAO!!

Cardi B always knows how to keep fans entertained, and on Wednesday, she did just that by keeping it real AF on her Instagram Story! In a makeup-free video, the 29-year-old rapper proudly showed off her “mustache,” telling viewers there’s a perk to having facial hair, saying:

“Mustache is mustaching. They said that if you have a mustache, you got a good p***y, so purr.”

LOLz!!

You can watch the clip for yourself HERE while it lasts. Otherwise, check out a screenshot to get a tiny glimpse at the WAP vocalist’s apparently meaningful ‘stache.

It’s hardly visible, but at least she’s proud of it! In the past, the performer has never shied away from documenting getting various parts of her body waxed, but we guess those appointments have been paused while she’s in full mom mode raising a 4-month-old son and daughter Kulture, 3, with her husband Offset.

[Image via Cardi B/Instagram & WENN/Avalon]