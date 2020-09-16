Fans DRAG Kylie Jenner For ‘What’s In My Bag’ Video — Here’s Why!

Now that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end, it looks like Kylie Jenner is getting ready to pivot to another video platform: YouTube.

The billionaire has vlogged her days, taken fans behind the scenes of shoots for her brands, and baked cookies with daughter Stormi Webster, and now she’s taking fans inside her purse. However, the response has been less than stellar so far!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Had A Hangover After Filming Drunk Vid With Kylie Jenner!

In a new video on Tuesday, titled ‘What’s In My Bag’, the 23-year-old took viewers inside her Hermès Birkin bag, but ended up mostly showing off products tied to her family’s famous name, including:

Unreleased Kylie Skin hand sanitizer, which she says is coming soon.

hand sanitizer, which she says is coming soon. Kylie Skin PR card for a soon-to-be-released hyaluronic acid serum made of “really good things,” dropping on September 18.

A bottle of the Kylie x KKW Fragrance collab, which the mogul called her “favorite perfume of all time,” and was recently awarded the Popular Fragrance Of The Year Award by the Fragrance Foundation .

collab, which the mogul called her “favorite perfume of all time,” and was recently awarded the Popular Fragrance Of The Year Award by the . Kylie Skin scrunchies in pink and white, which have yet to be released.

A Kylie x Kendall Jenner blotting powder which is her “best friend right now,” to prevent from makeup sweating off because it’s “hot as f**kballs” outside.

blotting powder which is her “best friend right now,” to prevent from makeup sweating off because it’s “hot as f**kballs” outside. Kylie Skin sunscreen, which she recommends putting on your hands in the car.

Kylie Skin wipes, which are “the best” for removing your makeup.

Two face masks, one branded with her name on it and a second from Kim Kardashian West ‘s Skims line.

‘s line. Kylie branded Uno , which she plays “after dinner” at pandemic parties!

, which she plays “after dinner” at pandemic parties! Vanilla and peach Kylie Skin lip balms, which she will be restocking soon.

Unreleased plumping glosses coming in October exclusively to Ulta Beauty .

. Numerous shades of Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits, including another unreleased shade.

Lip Kits, including another unreleased shade. Numerous Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits, including one that’s yet to be released and a shade from her collaboration with Kendall.

Non-branded items in her bag included a pink camera from Kendall to “document the smallest adventures,” a wallet because “we are adults, and we do adult things,” a pink portable charger gifted by her assistant for her 23rd birthday in August, Extra gum to enjoy “after a meal,” apple sauce for when she needs to “bribe” Stormi, a pair of black sunglasses, and a stuffed pea plush toy by Jellycat.

We appreciate a good hustle as much as the next internet personality, but see how all the non-shill stuff was so much more personal and interesting? We mean, bribing her daughter with apple sauce? Not candy? Cute AND nutritional!

Understandably, viewers were quick to head to the comments section to sound off on what felt like an eight-minute advertisement, not a genuine video. Take a look at a few of the top responses:

“Is this a “what’s in my bag” or a “look at every product my sisters and I have made”? “I love Kylie but no offense I can’t trust her whenever she says “genuinely my favorite…”” “She should’ve just put “self promoting” on the title” “ok so this is basically advertising” “This is why celebrities shouldn’t be on YouTube. This entire thing was a multi product commercial. All she did was plug hers and her sisters businesses.” “She seems like she’s just discovering what’s in her bag as well.”

Give it a watch for yourself (below) and let us know what you think:

[Image via Kylie Jenner/YouTube.]