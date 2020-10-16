Cardi B Stands Up To Claims She’s ‘In A Mentally Abusive Relationship’ With Offset

Cardi B is continuing to be brutally honest about her reconciliation with Offset!

The songstress took to Twitter late on Thursday to clap back at fans who have been critical of her choice to make amends with the Migos rapper after initially filing for divorce. She stated in a video:

“Twitter users be like, ‘Cardi, you’re in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you. And I be, ‘All right, but can I f**k him today? Because I need to have sex.’ And n****s in my DMs talking about, ‘What up big head?’ I don’t like that.”

Cardi concluded her pointed message, firing off:

“I’m 28 years old, and my head’s not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. The f**k.”

Watch (below).

The outspoken artist also posted a vid of herself, in which she gave a fake apology to her fans, joking she “had a kid with y’all” and that she “married you guys too.” Insinuating it was not the business of anyone what she chose for her relationship, she shared:

“Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS. I’m sorry. I’m not perfect I don’t want to be neither.”

Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live https://t.co/3egfd0WYYw sorry .Im not perfect I don’t want to be neither . pic.twitter.com/bxYBgCkhl8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 16, 2020

And when one Twitic stated the 28-year-old deserves “better,” the Hustlers star was quick to reply:

“I deserve w.e I want to HAVE!”

And if all of that wasn’t clear enough for her followers, the New York native sent out a message confirming she’s still her “crazy ass” self today:

“Imma make this very clear. Before I was a celeb I was crazy ass Cardi B. Same bitch ya saw on TV and on IG talkin s**t and doing crazy s**t. Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same. I don’t know why ya expect something different now. This ain’t Disney.”

As we previously shared, this comes after the Bodak Yellow rapper confirmed during an Instagram Live chat on Tuesday that she had taken back her wayward baby daddy back after filing for divorce.

The Grammy winner admitted she did get back together with the 28-year-old — but not “for attention” as many critics have claimed. According to Kulture‘s momma, she’s simply a “crazy bitch” who can’t make up her mind about whether or not to stay with her man!

She defended:

“A lot of people been harassing me. I’m just a crazy bitch… people say I’ve been doing s**t for attention and this and that… one day I’m happy, the next day I want to beat a n**** up… then I don’t know it’s like I start missing [him]… It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, it’s really hard not to talk to your best friend.”

Let’s hope Cardi and Offset are able to work things out and strengthen their relationship moving forward!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]