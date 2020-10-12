Offset Ramps Up Cardi B Reconciliation Rumors With VERY Couple-y Birthday Message Following That Kiss!

Can’t stop, won’t stop!

That seems to be the Offset method when it comes to trying to win back Cardi B‘s heart because this past weekend was a whirlwind of showy attempts at relationship reconciliation coming from the male half of the estranged couple!

As we reported on Sunday, the 28-year-old Migos rapper made a point to shower the birthday girl with gifts — including a $300,000+ Rolls Royce SUV — and even planted a VERY public kiss on Kulture‘s momma, as if to re-stake his claim despite her legal move last month to officially split.

Maybe hold off on that paperwork for now?!

Of course, the weekend hijinks left fans and followers on social media openly wondering whether the Stir Fry artist isn’t back (or very close to it?) with his now-28-year-old baby momma. And as if to push the reconciliation rumors even further, Offset took to Instagram late Sunday night to show even more love to the Bodak Yellow superstar!

“I’m lucky,” the rapper wrote as part of the swooning caption of his IG post, which had garnered nearly 1.5 million likes by mid-morning on Monday:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f**king balling I’m lucky”

The pic (below) showed the pair sitting together while looking at something on one of their phones:

Hmmm… Keep f**king balling indeed, Cardi! But with Offset back by your side?

Remember, all this isn’t even one full month after the WAP songstress officially filed for divorce from her baby daddy! It’s almost as though Offset is already out here pulling plays out of the Tristan Thompson playbook or something! LOLz!

BTW, an insider who was at Cardi’s Vegas bash is only fueling the flames even further with their own observations from the weekend. The source spoke to E! News about what they saw go down in Sin City, and, well, shoot:

“Cardi and Offset reunited for her birthday party and were acting like they were back together. They were all over each other the entire night and were having a lot of fun. Cardi and Offset were dancing on each other and were showing a lot of PDA. They were very into each other and it seemed like they were on great terms. Cardi was in a great mood and was so happy. There was no drama and it was a great group of her closest friends.”

Great group of friends, bottles poppin’ everywhere, $300,000 new car, man by your side… like, what else do you need?!

Seriously, though, what do U make of Offset’s major moves to get on Cardi’s good side here, y’all?? Did he get a taste of that #DivorcedDad life and quickly decide he wanted no part, or what??

Maybe he finally realized life is better when he’s near a successful woman?! And should Cardi even take him back???

Sound OFF with your answers to all these questions and more, down in the comments (below)!

