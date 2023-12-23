Cardi B & Offset Sued Over Unpaid Rent And Allegedly Trashing LA Rental Home!

Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset have been hit with a lawsuit!

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, the former couple have been sued for breach of contract and negligence in regard to their former rental home in Los Angeles! Why? The property owner claimed Cardi and Offset stayed at the house last year and then moved out of the home in October of this year “without notice.” However, there were two huge issues with their swift exit — and the owner is not happy about it!

Per the court docs, the two rappers allegedly did not pay rent or utilities for a “period of time.” What made matters worse? When they suddenly vacated the home two months ago, the landlord alleged there was “significant property damage” — including permanent scratches and stains to the limestone tile floors, rugs and curtains, broken furniture, and holes in the walls. And there’s more. The owner also accused Offset and Cardi of leaving burn marks on things like tables, counters, and cabinets. Jeez!! They allegedly trashed that entire place!

And now the owner wants them to pay for the damages! They estimated it would cost around $85,000 to fix the residence. The suit noted that the landlord attempted to resolve the issue multiple times, but Cardi and Offset have “ignored” them.

At this time, they have not addressed the lawsuit. But fans know it has been a hectic time for Cardi as she and Offset broke up amid rumors he cheated on her (again). So we’ll have to see how this lawsuit drama pans out for the exes during this tumultuous time in their lives! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

