Cardi B's Friends 'Hopeful' She Will 'Work Things Out' With Offset (Again!) After Latest Cheating Rumors

Cardi B might be over Offset, but her friends aren’t!

The rapper finally confirmed she and her husband have split amid allegations he cheated on her, but even that isn’t enough for her pals to stop ‘shipping them!

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that the Bodak Yellow artist’s friends are still rooting for the romance, explaining:

“Cardi’s inner circle of friends are remaining hopeful that she and Offset are able to work things out.”

They seriously want them to get back together after what he allegedly did? Whose side are they on? Jeez!

As for why they’re hoping this is just a blip in the pair’s romance, the source added:

“They’ve been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years but have always managed to come back to each other.”

Doesn’t mean they should continue on that toxic path, tho… Just saying.

All that said, the musician’s friends know the Grammy winner is a “strong, independent woman who will be great either way” — but they still think she’d be better off with the Migos member, with whom she shares kids Kulture and Wave. The confidant dished:

“[Her inner circle] saw such a strong love between [Cardi and Offset] when they were together that they’re still holding out hope for a reconciliation.”

If the co-parents can really work things out, great! But it’s gotta be hard having those closest to her rooting for a reconciliation when it doesn’t sound like she’s anywhere near ready for that. So, in the meantime, the insider noted:

“All they can do for now is be there to support Cardi and surround her with love.”

As mentioned, Blueface was the first to accuse the 31-year-old of stepping out of his marriage by allegedly hooking up with the fellow rapper’s ex Chrisean Rock. After a series of since-deleted tweets, Offset clapped back and denied the whole thing, arguing:

“I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

But as Perezcious readers probably know, this isn’t the first time he’s been accused of infidelity. Back in 2018, the couple briefly split when videos leaked that appeared to show the Open It Up vocalist in bed with other women. They eventually made up, but then in 2020, Cardi filed for divorce — though they, once again, got over that just a few months later, too. Still, it’s been rocky, and Offset hasn’t been the only one in the hot seat.

Over the summer, the mother of two was accused of being unfaithful, but her hubby shut that down and confessed to spreading the rumor after getting super drunk. Who knows, maybe that’s when the couple split this time around? In an Instagram Live on Sunday, Cardi, also 31, confirmed the duo have been broken up “for a minute now,” so it’s possible. Though if they have been broken up for so long, they kept it under wraps for a while since we didn’t get the first signs of trouble until earlier this month when they both unfollowed each other and released cryptic posts.

Either way, the WAP hitmaker is focused on making the next year better than her last. Hopefully, her friends don’t pressure her into making any decisions that don’t help her accomplish that. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

